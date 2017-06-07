The forthcoming new adaptation of 'The Mummy' is coming to theatres soon, with Sofia Boutella in the role of the all-powerful villain. As it turns out, she was all part of the original plan for the movie, because there was no-one else who could bring that temperament to the set.

Sofia Boutella stars in 'The Mummy'

Sofia Boutella plays the awakened ancient Egyptian Princess Ahmanet in 'The Mummy', which has been directed by Alex Kurtzman. She's loosely based on the goddess Amunet, and while she is determined to claim her power of the kingdom that she was robbed of millenia ago, Sofia insists that she wasn't always all bad.

'It was important to find the psychology of the character and understand why she did what she did - because she had to - and have people just feel for her', said Sofia. 'I think that was the goal. I think it's too easy just to make it obvious that she's just mean or hateable.'

According to director Alex, there was really no-one else who could've done the role justice. To the point where he didn't want to go ahead with the movie without her despite having a big name like Tom Cruise on board.

'It was Sofia or nobody', he said. 'She was very hesitant at first. She said: 'Well, I don't know, I just came off a movie where I did like six hours of make-up and I don't know if I want to go through that again' and I said, 'I understand but here's the thing: you have to do it. You have to do this movie. I literally can't make this movie without you'.'

Naturally, Sofia thought it was all just over-flattery to get her to sign up for the role. But little did she know that Alex had already done a lot of preparation for her to be in the film. 'Before the meeting I had done a lot of drawings of her rendered as the Mummy and she thought I was kidding', he continued. 'I was like, 'No, you don't understand: there's nobody else for me'.'

'The Mummy' will be released on June 9th 2017.