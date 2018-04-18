Artist:
Song title: Life On Earth
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Snow Patrol are returning with their first album in seven years, 'Wildness', this Spring, and with it comes a new video for their single 'Life On Earth'.

It's truly an out of this world visual, show at the European Space Agency in Holland and launched for the first time on astronaut Tim Peake's Twitter account. But between the spaceship themes, we see snippets from baby ultrasounds and the arrival of a new life.

Soon to arrive is Snow Patrol's seventh studio album 'Wildness'. Produced by Jacknife Lee, it has been quite a long time in the making and follows 2011's 'Fallen Empires'. Since then they have dropped a 'Greatest Hits' album which launched in 2013 and featured the single 'The Lightning Strike (What If This Storm Ends?)'. Meanwhile, the first single from 'Wildness' has been 'Don't Give In'.

The band are currently on the US leg of their 2018 tour, and are set to hit Ireland, the UK and Europe later this Spring. They'll also be performing at this year's Biggest Weekend Festival.

'Wildness' will be released on May 25th 2018 through Polydor Records.

Contactmusic

