Posted on 27 March 2015

A topless Snoop Dogg (aka Snoop Lion) was seen getting out of a black truck outside the ABC studios in Los Angeles as photographers look on. He was arriving for an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', where he was a special guest for musical guest Charlie Wilson.

Snoop is set to release a new album entitled 'Bush' on May 12th 2015, the first single of which is Wilson featured 'Peaches N Cream'. The album has been produced by Pharrell Williams, with whom Snoop and Wilson also collaborated on another confirmed track, 'Awake'.

