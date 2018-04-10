A very open culture of pot-smoking has developed since medical marijuana was legalised in California, and there's a few celebrities who make up a lot of that culture. There's a what has recently been dubbed a 'Mount Rushmore' of pot-smokers, on which sits the face of Snoop Dogg and the only man to ever out-smoke him.

Snoop Dogg at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

When Seth Rogen appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' talking about smoking weed with college kids, Jimmy Kimmel came up with his ultimate Mount Rushmore of Pot Smokers featuring Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Woody Harrelson, and Seth Rogen himself who has taken over from Cheech & Chong in his eyes.

Certainly, Snoop Dogg disagreed with some of that statement. 'I would put Bob Marley [and] Cheech and Chong [up there]', he said. '[Cheech & Chong] were the first faces on the Mountain. They were the ones who showed us what a mountain was!'

However, there was one man they both agreed would be staying on Mount Budmore. 'Willie P. Nelson is definitely on there', Snoop added. 'And by the way, Willie Nelson is the only person who's ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg.'

He confesses that he had to 'hit the time-out button' when he was getting baked with the country star, who is 38 years his senior, which is something he certainly never had to do before.

There are, of course, numerous other celebrities who have confessed to having a long-standing relationship with the drug, including Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron and far too many more to name.

There are also those who aren't a huge fan of it, such as Steven Spielberg; and Seth Rogen credits his love of Mary Jane as the reason why they have never worked together.

'I was at an Oscar party and I had just lit a joint which you probably shouldn't do at those things but I did', he told Jimmy. 'And literally at that moment, Steven Spielberg came up and started talking to me which was insane. But I just lit the joint so I didn't know what to do.'

'I know he doesn't smoke weed and he's not that big a fan of it and I was just like, 'Do I stop? Do I just hold it? That's weird. I guess I have to keep smoking it'', he recalled. 'I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg's face as I saw the look on his face where he's just like, 'I'm never working with this motherf***er. Ever.' And that's why I'm not the lead of 'Ready Player One'.