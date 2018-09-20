Snoop Dogg has hit out at President Donald Trump and his supporters, including fellow rapper Kanye West, in a radio outburst.

The iconic hip-hop star, who first arrived on the scene over 25 years ago, was speaking to radio DJ Suss One for The Feature Presentation on SiriusXM this week, a clip of which found its way onto YouTube on Tuesday (September 18th). Snoop’s NSFW broadside was triggered when the presenter told him that “a lot of his fans” often get angry if Trump is criticised on the air.

“Well you need to know that a lot of your fans is racist,” the 46 year old rapper retorted frankly. “I don’t give a f***. I tell them straight up. If you like that n***** you mother****** racist.”

Snoop Dogg blasted Trump and Kanye

“He drew the motherf***ing lines. Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody. We respected everything. We didn’t trip. But n*****, when you drew the line and start pointing motherf***ers out and singling them out, f*** y’all then, n*****. You and them.”

After this, Snoop then turned his fire on 41 year old Kanye, who has previously spoken of his support for Mr Trump, even posing for a photo with the president at Trump Tower in New York and at various points sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap.

“You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier this year. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Snoop Dogg, however, is not impressed with his fellow star. “Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. F*** you too. Throw him in the bag. He right with them mother******.”

