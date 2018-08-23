Good news for those indulging in habits that require a munchies fix – Snoop Dogg has announced that he’s to publish his first cookbook, titled ‘From Crook to Cook’, later in 2018.

To be released in October by Chronicle Books, the hip-hop legend’s collection of recipes ranges from fine-dining choices, such as lobster thermidor and filet mignon, to more immediately satisfying meals like chicken and waffles and baked mac & cheese.

The 46 year old rapper, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, said in a statement: “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

Although the press releases are all alluding to Snoop’s legendary marijuana intake, with the publisher promising “snacks to satisfy those munchies”, Chronicle assures readers that all of the recipes within ‘From Crook to Cook’ will be cannabis-free.

Snoop’s music career stretches back to the early Nineties, making his name as one of the stand-out guests on Dr Dre’s seminal gangsta-rap classic The Chronic in 1992. The following year, he released his own debut album, Doggystyle, famous for becoming the first record to ever enter the Billboard 200 albums chart at no.1.

However, in recent years he has expanded into a range of non-musical activities, from coaching youth football to directing porno movies, and a few years ago briefly changed his nom-de-plume to Snoop Lion.

Entertainingly, this isn’t Snoop’s first venture into the culinary world. Since the end of 2016, he has co-hosted a fantastically well-received cooking show with the unlikely partner of home guru Martha Stewart, called ‘Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party’.

Plans are also afoot for Snoop to release a wider range of marijuana-themed books by 2020.

