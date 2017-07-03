Snoop Dogg doesn't have Tidal so heard Jay-Z's '4:44' album when a friend sent him a bootlegged copy.
Snoop Dogg bootlegged Jay-Z's new album.
The 'Drop It While It's Hot' hitmaker is very impressed with '4:44' but admitted that, because he doesn't use Tidal - Jay's own streaming service, which exclusively released the record - he had to rely on someone sending him an illegal copy of the LP as he couldn't access it on iTunes.
He shared on social media: ''I wanna shoot a shout out to Jay-Z, just dropped another motherf***in' hot album, '4:44'.
''But you know what, I don't got Tidal so my n***a had to bootleg it to me. I'm on iTunes and s**t cos I don't understand it y'all gotta explain it to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn't find it. But my homie sent it to me you understand me.(sic)''
Snoop went on to encourage people to support other artists and ''show love'' to others.
He added: ''But shout out to Jay Z my n***a, he did it again. See I ain't no hater, I love the game - for what it's worth - the young n***as and the old n****s.
''Practice that, practice showing love, practise supporting other motherf****rs other than yourself.''
Snoop recently revealed he wants to join the judging panel of 'The X Factor' in order to discover the programme's first-ever hip-hop star.
He explained: ''Simon [Cowell] knows I want to find him a hip-hop star on 'X Factor'. There is so much hip-hop talent on the streets of the UK - but they ain't got nobody to develop it.
''I have spoken with Simon. I told him I would clear my schedule to come and help out at the audition stages and find him a global hip-hop star and he seems interested - he knows the value of finding one. The 'X Factor' has done great at finding pop stars, but it still hasn't found a hip hop star.
''They are among the highest-earning artists in the world. Simon knows it makes sense to try and find one.''
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
There's a nagging sense of indulgence that leaves us wondering just how truthful this documentary...
Turbo is a regular garden snail who, unlike his friends, is bored of living his...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are starring in a new movie. Surprised?...