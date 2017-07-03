Snoop Dogg bootlegged Jay-Z's new album.

The 'Drop It While It's Hot' hitmaker is very impressed with '4:44' but admitted that, because he doesn't use Tidal - Jay's own streaming service, which exclusively released the record - he had to rely on someone sending him an illegal copy of the LP as he couldn't access it on iTunes.

He shared on social media: ''I wanna shoot a shout out to Jay-Z, just dropped another motherf***in' hot album, '4:44'.

''But you know what, I don't got Tidal so my n***a had to bootleg it to me. I'm on iTunes and s**t cos I don't understand it y'all gotta explain it to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn't find it. But my homie sent it to me you understand me.(sic)''

Snoop went on to encourage people to support other artists and ''show love'' to others.

He added: ''But shout out to Jay Z my n***a, he did it again. See I ain't no hater, I love the game - for what it's worth - the young n***as and the old n****s.

''Practice that, practice showing love, practise supporting other motherf****rs other than yourself.''

Snoop recently revealed he wants to join the judging panel of 'The X Factor' in order to discover the programme's first-ever hip-hop star.

He explained: ''Simon [Cowell] knows I want to find him a hip-hop star on 'X Factor'. There is so much hip-hop talent on the streets of the UK - but they ain't got nobody to develop it.

''I have spoken with Simon. I told him I would clear my schedule to come and help out at the audition stages and find him a global hip-hop star and he seems interested - he knows the value of finding one. The 'X Factor' has done great at finding pop stars, but it still hasn't found a hip hop star.

''They are among the highest-earning artists in the world. Simon knows it makes sense to try and find one.''