Artist:
Song title: When The Thames Froze
Year: 2011
Genre(s): Alternative

Smith and Burrows' single, When The Thames Froze, is taken from their 2012 album Funny Looking Angels. The video for When The Thames Froze sees Tom Smith and Andy Burrows pushing a grand piano down the streets of London to the banks of the Thames, where they encourage members of the public to join them in singing their festive tune. 

The two aforementioned members of Smith And Burrows have been friends for years but were in two different bands: Tom Smith was the guitarist for Editors; Andy Burrow was the former drummer for Razorlight and now plays with We Are Scientists.

There had always been an idea for a Christmas album full of original songs; in a recent interview, the dup stated that they didn't want to cover 'traditional' Christmas songs such as The Pogues' Fairytale of New York.

Funny Looking Angels also features some covers: Yazoo's Only You; Blacks' Wonderful Life and The Longpigs' On And On.


Site - http://www.smithandburrows.co.uk


