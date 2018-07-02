The Smashing Pumpkins unveils a horror-laden video for their long-awaited comeback single 'Solara'; their first song in 18 years to feature three original members. It comes ahead of their North American summer tour.
Directed by Nick Koenig, the video sees Billy Corgan locked up in a sci-fi insane asylum, receiving an IV drip with doses of Trauama. Other images include a man in a tux spitting ink into a fountain and a game of Connect Four with only black discs, until Billy eventually leaves the place for the outside world - which isn't any less weird.
'Solara' is the first single from their forthcoming project and first for four years, but, more importantly, it's the first track since 2000's 'Machina/The Machines of God' album to reunite original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.
It has been produced by Rick Rubin and comes ahead of a set of two upcoming EPs from the group, following 2014's 'Monuments to an Elegy'. They previously worked with the producer on 2016 release 'Let Me Give the World to You', which was originally recorded in 1997. They performed 'Solara' for the first time on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in June.
The Smashing Pumpkins are set to hit the road on their North American tour next week, kicking off at Glendale's Gila River Arena on July 12th 2018 before wrapping in Canada at Edmonton's Rogers Place on September 9th. They'll then perform at London's Wembley Arena on October 16th.
