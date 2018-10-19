Artist:
Song title: Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

In the spirit of Halloween, the Smashing Pumpkins have dropped a spooky video for their Rick Rubin-produced new single 'Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)', which features Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray. The song is the second single from their upcoming album 'Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.', following first single 'Solara', and it is set to be released on November 16, 2018 via Napalm Records.

