The impending reunion of The Smashing Pumpkins has been unexpectedly marred by claims from former bassist D'arcy Wretzky that she has been unceremoniously excluded from participation. But now the band reveal that they've tried to reach out to her many times in the past, to no avail.

Billy Corgan performing with Smashing Pumpkins at Glastonbury

Billy Corgan's rock group are expected to begin a reunion tour with (most of) the original members this summer including guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. It is yet to be determined who will be invited on as the new bassist although it is thought that Jack Bates would return.

'My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it's not going to happen [with me]', she told BlastEcho in January. 'I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.'

More recently, D'Arcy has gone public with a series of texts from Corgan after she discovered on Instagram that he and the other band members had been working in the studio with Rick Rubin without her. However, he claimed that James Iha wasn't present in the studio either.

'James is focused on his stuff, which is why he isn't here', he told her. 'As far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome. It's more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up. So focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future.'

Here it seems like Corgan wasn't trying to oust her after all, though when he remarked on social media that he had 26 songs in the making rather than just the one song that was initially suggested, things got a bit more awkward.

But it doesn't seem like anyone is giving a straight statement here. D'Arcy even talked of having 'abandoned [ship] in 1999' on Facebook, due to Corgan's 'ego and insecurities' having 'spun out of control'. That seems to fly with the band's following statement that they couldn't get her to work with them in the past:

'In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music', the band said. 'To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.'

Meanwhile, news on the upcoming reunion tour is set to be announced on Thursday (February 15th 2018).