REFORMED Smashing Pumpkins ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM

After announcing the reunion of (most of) the band’s classic Nineties line-up earlier this year, Smashing Pumpkins will be releasing a new studio album by the end of 2018.

Billy Corgan, who rounded up Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha (but not D’Arcy Wretzky) for a wide-ranging Pumpkins reunion tour earlier this year, revealed that an album is on its way. Given a typically Corgan-esque turn of phrase for its title, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. will be released on November 16th.

To keep fans entertained in the meantime, a brand new single called ‘Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)’ has been released.

Jack White CONCERT FILM ANNOUNCED

Following the release of his third solo album Boarding House Reach earlier this year, Jack White is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video for the release of a brand new concert film, which drops next week, as well as a live EP.

Kneeling At The Anthem DC, featuring live performances of songs from his recent album plus some White Stripes classics, will be out on September 21st on Amazon.

Furthermore, a six-track live EP with the same title will arrive on the same day, available via Amazon Music.

Massive Attack ANNOUNCE ‘MEZZANINE’ RE-ISSUE

Massive Attack have revealed details of a new 20th anniversary re-issue of their 1998 album Mezzanine.

The Bristol band, responsible for helping to popularise the trip-hop sub-genre in the Nineties, have re-mastered their third studio album Mezzanine for a 2xCD / 3xLP box-set re-issue on December 7th.

The extended re-issue will include a book of exclusive images from the band’s leader Robert Del Naja, and will also feature previously unheard remixes from Mad Professor.

Red Hot Chili Peppers RECORDING NEW MUSIC

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Keidis has said that the band is readying itself to head back into the studio to make new music.

The legendary rock group, who formed in the early 1980s, last released an album in 2016. Titled The Getaway, it was produced by the in-demand producer Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton). It’s unclear whether the Chilis have retained his services for the next album, which will be their 12th.

Tom Hardy MAKING NEW RAP ALBUM

A career change could be on the cards for English actor Tom Hardy, with reports in British tabloids this week suggesting that he’s about to record a rap album.

Earlier in 2018, news of a long-lost mixtape of Hardy rapping back in 1999 on a set of demos did the rounds on the internet, after an old friend rediscovered the recordings. Now, however, Hardy – who’s a passionate fan of hip-hop – is apparently working with one-time Bowie producer Sam Williams to put together a new set of rap and grime tunes, with Warner Music among the major labels interested in picking it up.

