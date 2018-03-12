Smashing Pumpkins have expanded the activity conducted under their recent reunion to include new music, with plans to release two new EPs in 2018, according to frontman Billy Corgan.

Last month, Corgan announced that he was getting back together with two of the Smashing Pumpkins’ co-founders – guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin – for a North American tour in the summer of 2018, which will be focussing on the five studio albums released in the 1990s that are regarded to be their golden age.

Now, addressing recent rumours of the potential of new material, Corgan took to his Instagram account to confirm that the band was in the studio and putting together two EPs’ worth of tracks.

“So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang,” he wrote on Friday (March 9th), adding that the “intended plan” is to release the new music “over two, four-song EPs” and that the first track could be released as soon as May this year.

Billy Corgan has teased new Pumpkins music in 2018

Revealing the tracklist, he continued: “For those who missed it, the eight songs are as titled: 'Solara', 'Marchin' On', 'Travels', 'Seek and You Shall Destroy', 'With Sympathy', 'Knights of Malta', 'Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)', and 'Alienation'.”

The 50 year old singer and songwriter also hinted that he might be stirring the pot further regarding the ongoing dispute between himself and the band’s former bassist, D’arcy Wretzky, who have been exchanging words in the press ever since she announced she was not getting on board for the Pumpkins’ reunion.

He suggested that there might be more to say about it, in an upcoming interview the band will be conducting with the New York Times.

Reflecting earlier this year, Wretzky had said: “I just was so out of that world for the longest time, I wasn't aware of a lot of the crazy stuff, like he supports Trump. What? The shapeshifting thing, I honestly think he may have a brain tumour. He's always been insufferable.”

