Artist:
Song title: Unsainted
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Metal

'Unsainted' is a return to form for this diabolical metal group, who are set to drop their new album 'We Are Not Your Kind' on August 9th 2019 through Roadrunner Records. Slipknot recently unveiled the sad news that drummer Shawn Crahan lost his 22-year-old daughter on May 22nd. It's not yet clear whether or not this devastating news will affect the band's forthcoming festival dates.

