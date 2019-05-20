'Unsainted' is a return to form for this diabolical metal group, who are set to drop their new album 'We Are Not Your Kind' on August 9th 2019 through Roadrunner Records. Slipknot recently unveiled the sad news that drummer Shawn Crahan lost his 22-year-old daughter on May 22nd. It's not yet clear whether or not this devastating news will affect the band's forthcoming festival dates.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
There's an idea behind remaking old movies that weren't that great in the first place:...