Artist:
Song title: Nero Forte
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rock

Set to kick off their European tour dates in January 2020 with Knotfest to follow shortly after, Slipknot drop a new video for their newest single 'Nero Forte'. The song features on their latest album 'We Are Not Your Kind', which became their first UK number one album in 18 years.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Slipknot - Nero Forte Video

Slipknot - Birth Of The Cruel...

Slipknot - Unsainted Video

Slipknot, Voliminal, Trailer Stream

Slipknot - My Plague - Video...

Slipknot, The Blister Exists, Video Stream