It's been an epic month for all genres, with some of our favourite artists at the top of their game. We're ending the Summer with some absolute masterpieces, and the Fall is looking just as exciting...

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

It's safe to say that Slipknot rarely disappoint, ever-evolving and maintaining a rare kind of relevance to the metal scene. We Are Not Your Kind is the band's first UK number one in 18 years, and by many accounts one of their very best releases. It's been praised as a metal masterpiece; experimental, personal and utterly primal. Slipknot are without a doubt at the peak of their career.

Bon Iver - I, I

Bon Iver - I, I

Quite possibly Bon Iver's most genius release to date, I, I has received critical acclaim for it's emotional power and experimental textures. Described as a "chamber folk" album, there's certainly few like it out there. It's not too far removed from previous Bon Iver releases, but somehow songs like Hey, Ma and U (Man Like) seem rather more polished.

Sleater-Kinney - The Center Won't Hold

Sleater-Kinney - The Center Won't Hold

We've been eager to hear this album in full since we found out that St. Vincent was producing, and we are pleased to say that we're not disappointed. The riot grrrl trio have a new label (Mom + Pop Music) and a new lease of life with The Center Won't Hold; they're as heavy as ever with a sophisticated sleekness we can only attribute to the stellar production.

Taylor Swift - Lover

Taylor Swift - Lover

A Taylor Swift album will always be awash with "filler" tracks, but it hardly matters when there are always such fun masterpieces of pop dotted around. Lover is no different, being an uplifting bubblegum-pop collection with some serious play-on-repeat tunes with strong production from Jack Antonoff and a couple of excellent collaborations with Brendon Urie and Dixie Chicks.

Tool - Fear Inoculum

Tool - Fear Inoculum

There was a point where we thought we'd never see a new release from Tool, but Fear Inoculum has finally arrived 13 years after their epic 10,000 Days album. It sees them at their most refined; raw prog-rock that is both vocally sublime and instrumentally organic. It's certainly worth the wait.

More: Check out our July Favourites

Sheryl Crow - Threads

Sheryl Crow - Threads

She's the Queen of Country Rock and now her new album Threads sees Sheryl Crow at her most majestic. It's a collaborative effort, featuring a number of exciting guests including Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, St. Vincent and Chris Stapleton among others. It's a victorious Americana masterpiece that truly has something for everyone.