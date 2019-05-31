Artist:
Song title: Hurry On Home
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative-rock

Riot Grrrl revivalists Sleater-Kinney get creative with their lyric video for 'Hurry On Home' by shooting it all on an iPhone screen with the lyrics as messages. The song itself is an infectious new single producted by St. Vincent which will appear on their forthcoming album 'The Center Won't Hold'. They embark on a North American tour this Fall.

Tour Dates:

10/9/19 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre

10/11/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

10/12/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/13/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/15/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre

10/16/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

10/18/19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/20/19 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

10/21/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/23/19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/25/19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/26/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/27/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/29/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/30/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

10/31/19 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/1/19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

11/3/19 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex

11/4/19 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

11/5/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/7/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/8/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/9/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

11/11/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/12/19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

11/13/19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

11/14/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

11/16/19 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

11/19/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/21/19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/23/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

