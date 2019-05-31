Riot Grrrl revivalists Sleater-Kinney get creative with their lyric video for 'Hurry On Home' by shooting it all on an iPhone screen with the lyrics as messages. The song itself is an infectious new single producted by St. Vincent which will appear on their forthcoming album 'The Center Won't Hold'. They embark on a North American tour this Fall.
Tour Dates:
10/9/19 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre
10/11/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
10/12/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10/13/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/15/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre
10/16/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
10/18/19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/20/19 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
10/21/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10/23/19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/25/19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
10/26/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/27/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/29/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/30/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
10/31/19 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
11/1/19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
11/3/19 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex
11/4/19 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
11/5/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/7/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/8/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/9/19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
11/11/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/12/19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
11/13/19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC
11/14/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
11/16/19 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
11/19/19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/21/19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/23/19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
