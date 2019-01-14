Artist:
Song title: Kebab Spider
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

It might not sound it, but Nottingham band Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming album 'Eton Alive'. It's out on February 22nd 2019, and is the first to be released on the duo's new label Extreme Eating Records.

