Artist:
Song title: Discourse
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Punk

Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods are set to embark on their UK-wide tour this Spring, supporting their latest album release 'Eton Alive'. They have just unveiled their latest video for their song 'Discourse'.

