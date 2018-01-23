It's been more than three decades but the end is nigh for Slayer as they prepare to embark on their last ever world tour. Dates for the first North American leg of their tour are yet to be announced, but they have teased support from some major metal heavyweights.

Slayer performing live

The Californian thrash metal band are planning to present their farewell tour in the coming months, though it's not clear whether that means the end of them as a group or the end of them as a touring band. Frontman Tom Araya spoke about the possibility of retirement back in 2016.

'After 35 years, it's time to like, collect my pension', he told Loudwire, though he confessed that live performing would still be sorely missed.

'I like singing and just spitting that s**t out and convincing everybody that this guy is a f***ing maniac', he added. 'It's like acting. You feel the lyrics and you show them with your facial expressions, your body expressions, your intensity - I love that s**t.'

Slayer's last album was 2015's 'Repentless' which became their highest charting album so far, peaking at number four in the US charts. It was also the first album not to feature guitarist Jeff Hanneman, who passed away from live failure back in 2013.

Since then, the group have teased that a thirteenth studio album could get underway soon, given that they had plenty of material left over from 'Repentless'. At the time it was suggested that they would get back in the studio in 2018, but now they've got a tour to get through, that seems unlikely.

As fans await with baited breath the details for their last ever chance at seeing the band on a live tour, Slayer reveal that support for the North American leg will include Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament.