Artist:
Song title: Magnolia
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

We just can't get enough of this Kent duo! The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear and Love' which reached number 8 in the UK charts after its summer release. 

