Artist:
Song title: Cut And Run
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Punk

Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are yet to be announced. 

You can get fit and enjoy awesome music with Slaves' 'Cut And Run'. Adorned in sweatbands and wearing very short gym shorts, the punk duo get their aerobic work-out on to the delight - and sometimes utter confusion - of the ordinary folk tuning in to watch on television. 

The punk duo are currently working on their third album, with 'Cut And Run' being their first single since 2015's 'Sockets' and 'Cheer Up London' from their critically acclaimed debut 'Are You Satisfied?'. They didn't release any singles for their second outing, 2016's 'Take Control', but that year they did feature on Chase & Status' song 'Control'. 

Slaves premiere two other new songs during their show at the recent Governors Ball Festival, namely 'The Lives They Wish They Had' and 'Photo Opportunity'.

The pair have a handful of further festival dates coming up including Roskilde, Mad Cool, Lollapalooze, Sziget, Leeds & Reading and Cal Jam Fest.

