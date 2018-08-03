Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
The video follows on from Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman's last video, where Isaac has left the band due to new success as a dancer. Laurie shows his deep disdain for his former bandmate throughout the video as he auditions a number of people to be the drummer including: Royal Blood's Ben Thatcher, Wolf Alice's Joel Amey, Peace's Dom Boyce, The Maccabees' Sam Doyle, HINDS' Amber Grimbergen and Blur's Dave Rowntree, not to mention the Phil Collins gorilla from the Dairy Milk commercial and lookalikes for Slipknot's Joey Jordison and KISS' Peter Criss.
Nobody else seems to cut it for Laurie though, and eventually he starts to miss his old pal. He even attempts to become a one-man band with little success. We all knew that Isaac would come back in the end though, and they all lived happily ever after.
'Chokehold' has a classic Britpop feel to it, and it's probably even catchy than their previous single, 'Cut and Run'. Both tracks will feature on their forthcoming third studio album 'Acts of Fear and Love', the follow-up to 2016's 'Take Control'.
'Chokehold's our attempt at writing a pop love tune... a lot of men have had that feeling of being dumped and not spoken about it', Laurie said of the track.
'Acts of Fear and Love' will be released on August 17th 2018 through Virgin EMI Records.
