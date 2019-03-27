Artist:
Song title: Bugs
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Punk

Our favourite punk duo Slaves have teamed up with Carling and the Long Live The Local campaign for their latest video 'Bugs'. It's part of their involvement in protesting the rise of beer tax, which threatens to kill pubs and the live music that comes with it. The song is taken from their critically acclaimed 2018 album 'Acts of Fear and Love'.

