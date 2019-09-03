After a summer packed full of festival performances Slaves bring their incendiary set to the seaside as they kick off their latest headline tour. Laurie and Isaac are bringing their energy and immediacy to Dreamland, in Margate, to play a swiftly arranged gig in The Hall By The Sea.

Slaves at The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow 2018 / Photo Credit: Stuart Westwood/Rmv/Zuma Press/PA Images

The Tunbridge Wells duo last played here, in a sell-out show, just over two years ago when they were supported by Black Honey. This time around circumstances beyond their control have meant that a gap appeared in their touring schedule. Slaves were due to play The Wheels & Fins Festival just down the road but unfortunately "due to financial constraints" the two day festival has been cancelled. Not wishing to disappoint their fans, or miss a trip to the "Fine Kentish shores", Kent's finest purveyors of Punk are making the trip to Dreamland.

Buoyed by the reception they have received for their latest E.P, 'The Velvet Ditch', and just ahead of their performance at The Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham the affable boys from North-West Kent will no doubt wow the crowds again with their unbridled energy, passion and drive. Slaves play a must see live set that unleashes a feral energy that is at times barely containable. With some new, slightly calmer numbers, to premier there may be some respite in the mosh-pit but you can be assured that it'll be brief.

Slaves play The Hall By The Sea, at Dreamland in Margate on Saturday 7th September with support to be announced. Miss it at your peril.