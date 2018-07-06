Slaves have just dropped the tracklist for their forthcoming third studio album 'Acts of Fear and Love', alongside a brand new video featuring footage from the making of the record. It's incredibly funny - in case you needed any encouragement to pre-order the record which, let's face it, you probably don't.

Slaves performing live in 2017

The first single was, of course, 'Cut and Run'. Released last month, it's the duo's first single since 2015's 'Sockets' and 'Cheer Up London' from their critically acclaimed debut album 'Are You Satisfied?'. Their 2016 second album 'Take Control' didn't produce any singles, though the punk pair did appear on the Chase & Status song 'Control'.

A video for 'Cut and Run' dropped on June 12th, seeing Kent duoLaurie Vincent and Isaac Holman leading an 80s style aerobic work-out complete with sweatbands and tiny shorts, as various viewers tune in to watch on their televisions.

On Monday (July 2nd), they unveiled footage from the making of the single which is essentially a montage of clips from the studio where they mainly spoke about their aversion to tofu. Today, however, their Slaves TV video was all about making the album. It's probably the most hilarious thing you'll see all day; turns out their infant record producer is totally unreasonable.

The baby in the video also features on the front cover of the album, with Laurie in the bath and Isaac on the toilet, and the child - who Laurie welcomed into the world with his wife around 18 months ago - pottering around the bathroom. It was shot by the award-winning German artist Juergen Teller.

Slaves have four UK dates coming up for 'The I Would Drive 500 Miles and I Would Drive 500 More and Then Drive 126 More' Tour. Phew. Kicking off at the Colchester Arts Centre on July 22nd, they'll also play the Dragonffli in Pontypool, P.J. Molloys in Dunfirmline and Dover's Booking Hall.

A post shared by SLAVES (@slaves) on Jul 6, 2018 at 12:00am PDT

Meanwhile, they additionally have a number of festival appearances lined up including Mad Cool, Lollapalooza, Sziget, Leeds & Reading and Cal Jam Fest.

More: Watch the video for 'Cut and Run'

'Acts of Fear and Love' will be released on August 17th 2018.

Tracklist:

The Lives They Wish They Had

Cut and Run

Bugs

Magnolia

Daddy

Chokehold

Photo Opportunity

Artificial Intelligence

Acts of Fear and Love