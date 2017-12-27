Sky Ferreira will drop a visual album next year.

The 25-year-old singer has been forced to put her EP 'Masochism' on the back burner because she's been battling an unknown condition that has been ''misdiagnosed'' time and time again, but she has teased that the album will be ready for release sometime in 2018 now that she's feeling much better.

Speaking to Fader magazine, she said: ''It's an EP that is heavily visual, and the videos will all connect to each other in an abstract way.

''The visual component isn't necessarily a concept, it was more of an excuse for me to make videos for all the songs.''

It comes just over a month after she was forced to tell fans why it was delayed.

Giving her followers an update on Twitter, Sky said: ''Here's one of the several reasons why I can't wait to put something out: certain people will be forced to come up with their own identity & artistic vision ... The only reason I can't put a ton of new music all at once is because I'm ill & have been for a while. I have to get completely better so I can tour & actually promote it. I was misdiagnosed for a long time & I'm now just starting to actually recover ... I am still putting out new music very soon though & have been working on it the entire time. (sic)''

The 'Red Lips' singer previously assured her fans that she is dedicated to the creative process of her second album, and is raring to make songs she's proud of.

The 'Baby Driver' star said being ''at the mercy of other people'' was partly to blame for the delay in releasing her follow-up to 2013's 'Night Time My Time'.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''I have been very quiet about what's going on with my music for a few reasons. Mostly it's because I've been working on it. I have been working on several other projects. I'm very excited about it all. I was genuinely stuck at the mercy of other people before (for almost years at this point). No matter how hard I tried, it was beyond me.I couldn't say anything because of the possibility that it would make things worse. Being silent or ''politically correct'' wasn't much help either. It felt way worse tbh. It has been genuine tasking on my soul & so frustrating. I stuck to my guns & that makes the process a lot longer than you would expect it to. There are so many factors to it all that would be silly to get into. I didn't wait this long to put out something that meets the bare minimum for some.GOD BLESS a majority of those people are now out of my way & those problems are being fixed ... (sic)''