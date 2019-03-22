Sky Ferreira has confirmed she will release her first single in five years on Wednesday (27.03.19).

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter took to Instagram to share the artwork for her new song, 'Downhill Lullaby', and revealed the drop date in the caption.

Alongside numerous emojis, including two of broken hearts, she wrote: ''03/27/19''

Sky - whose last single was 2014 song 'I Blame Myself', from her debut studio album 'Night Time, My Time' - hit out at her record label last year, claiming she had been ''forced'' to hand over login details of her Soundcloud account and was then locked out.

In an Instagram post directed at the online audio distribution platform, she wrote: ''Hey @soundcloud I can't access my own account that I started & uploaded everything myself. I ended up bamboozled.I was forced/told I had no choice to hand over my account information to my label after my album came out. They gave me the wrong information & changed it so I can no longer access it. The person who changed the login is unreachable & the contact no longer exist. I need it back ASAP. I earned the hundreds of thousands of people that follow the account without my label & have never had help/paid for anything on social media or whatever. I think of soundcloud as the website that allows musicians to have freedom. Please help xx SKY FERREIRA. PS: I would like to clarify I have always done all of my work directly & by myself. No ''team'' has ever uploaded (or anything else under any circumstance) my stuff for me whatsoever (sic).''

Sky announced in 2015 that she was working on her second studio album, 'Masochism', but the project has been hit with repeated delays.

Writing in July 2018, she said: ''This album was extremely difficult to make and I had to fight extremely hard for it. I pretty much paid for everything in every single way so it could see the light of day. It was kind of my miracle child. I am releasing a special remix of Night Time,My Time by someone very very very special & I'm going to sell limited editions of the vinyl too. Will post link once set up. I did spit a lot of blood for my previous album, I've had to spew my insides/internal organs in order make my upcoming album happen. That's all I can say for right now (you will know more later). I've been making finishing touches on my first two singles....& the rest will unfold! Masochism (sic).''

Later that month, she regained control of her account and covered 'Til Tuesday's 'Voices Carry', which she streamed on her Soundcloud.