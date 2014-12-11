Artist:
Song title: F**k That
Time: 5.15
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Electronic
Label: Atlantic Records

Having unveiled his debut studio album 'Recess' in March 2014, topping the US Dance chart and reaching number 4 in the Billboard 200 chart, Skrillex launches a grisly short film for his track 'F**K That', directed by Nabil.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Vic Mensa & Skrillex - No...

Zoolander 2 - Relax

Justin Bieber Ft. Skrillex - Where...

Dillon Francis - Bun Up The...

Skrillex - F**k That Video

Made In America

A$AP ROCKY - Wild For The...

A$AP Rocky Ft. Skrillex and Birdy...

ASAP Rocky Ft Skrillex & Birdy...

A$AP Rocky featuring Skrillex & Birdy...