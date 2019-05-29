Artist:
Song title: Bullet From A Gun
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

British grime star Skepta finally unveils the video for his new single 'Bullet From a Gun'; the first ahead of his forthcoming fifth studio album 'Ignorance Is Bliss'. He also recently teamed up with Slowthai for 'Inglorious' from his debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Skepta - Bullet From A Gun...

Skepta - Greaze Mode ft. Nafe...

Devlin - 50 Grand ft. Skepta

Skepta - Shutdown

Skepta - Get Busy (Trailer)

Skepta - Get Busy (Audio)