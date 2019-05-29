British grime star Skepta finally unveils the video for his new single 'Bullet From a Gun'; the first ahead of his forthcoming fifth studio album 'Ignorance Is Bliss'. He also recently teamed up with Slowthai for 'Inglorious' from his debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...