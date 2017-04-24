Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Skepta Pictures

Skepta seen performing at Coachella weekend 2 Day 3 - Indio California United States - Monday 24th April 2017

Skepta and Shorty
Skepta and Shorty
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta and Shorty
Skepta and Shorty
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta and Shorty
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta

Skepta seen performing at Coachella weekend 1 Day 2 - Indio California United States - Monday 17th April 2017

Skepta
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta and Young Lord
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta
Skepta and Young Lord
Skepta

The Brit Awards 2017 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 22nd February 2017

Skepta
Skepta
Skepta

The Fashion Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 5th December 2016

Skepta

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 12th September 2016

Bestival 2015 - Day 4 - Isle Of Wight United Kingdom - Sunday 13th September 2015

performing at BBC Radio 1Xtra Live 2012 at Manchester Apollo - Tuesday 13th November 2012

performing at Manchester Academy as part of his Wedding Bells tour - Manchester, England - Wednesday 12th October 2011

Rock FM's Cash for Kids - Preston, England - Monday 15th November 2010

Skepta

Skepta at the 2016 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall - London, United Kingdom - Monday 5th December...

The Fashion Awards 2016

Skepta at the 2016 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall - London, United Kingdom - Monday 5th December...

Mercury Winner Skepta seen on the red carpet at the 2016 Mercury Prize London, United Kingdom - Monday 12th September...

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2016

Mercury Winner Skepta seen on the red carpet at the 2016 Mercury Prize London, United Kingdom - Monday 12th September...

Skepta Rock FM's Cash for Kids Preston, England - 15.11.10

Skepta Rock FM's Cash for Kids Preston, England - 15.11.10

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.