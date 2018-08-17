It's a far cry from The Beatles' 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand', but Paul McCartney has unveiled a risque new single entitled 'Fuh You' from his forthcoming album, accompanied by an animated lyric video.
Paul has been promoting his seventeenth solo album 'Egypt Station' all year, with a series of secret gigs, a Carpool Karaoke appearance and singles the likes of 'I Don't Know' and 'Come On to Me'.
'Fuh You' appears to be the only track on the record that hasn't been produced by Greg Kurstin, with production instead being helmed by Ryan Tedder.
His Freshen Up tour kicks off in Quebec City on September 17th 2018 and includes three other Canada shows, two Japan performances and gigs in Poland, Austria and the UK.
'Egypt Station' will be released on September 7th 2018.
