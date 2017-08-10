Sir Paul McCartney's new album will feature a song about President Donald Trump.

The 75-year-old rocker reportedly told a group of students during his visit to Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts last week that he's written a track, which will feature on his next LP, about the new US leader and the current state of the country.

According to the Liverpool Echo newspaper, he said: ''Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you've got to address it.''

The legendary singer - who is a vegetarian - didn't elaborate any more on his new song, but he's certainly one to stand up for what he believes in as he recently banned all animal products from being served at his concert in Tinley Park, Illinois last week.

A fan called Emily - who goes by the handle plantifulemily - took to her Twitter account during the concert to post a screenshot of a text that her parents, who attended the gig, had sent her of the compassionate menu on display at the event.

The delicious food on offer included buffalo cauliflower and fries ($12), vegan chili fries ($8) and vegan nacho grande ($10.50) as well as a bottle of red wine for $37.00.