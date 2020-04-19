Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to his mother during 'One World: Together At Home'.

The 77-year-old music icon - whose mother Mary was a a nurse and midwife - took the opportunity during the online concert to hail the efforts of healthcare workers around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''I'm very honoured to be part of this programme that celebrates healthcare workers.

''As this COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis, let's tell our leaders we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all around the world.

''My mother, Mary, was a nurse and midwife before and during World War II. I have a lot of time for healthcare workers. We love you, thank you.''

McCartney then performed a rendition of 'Lady Madonna'.

During the online gig - which featured appearances from the likes of Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, and Sir Elton John - Victoria Beckham also voiced her admiration and support for healthcare workers around the world who are fighting the pandemic.

She said: ''Our thanks goes to all the healthcare workers all around the world who are working so so hard leaving their families to go to work to protect us and their children.''

'Global Citizen One World: Together at Home' was curated by Lady Gaga in support of healthcare workers on the frontline during the current crisis.

The event has already helped to raise more than $127 million to fight the pandemic.