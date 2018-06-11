A select group of lucky Liverpudlians found themselves amidst a secret Paul McCartney gig in one of the city's pubs over the weekend, as part of a TV special with James Corden that fans are speculating is an upcoming Carpool Karaoke episode for the host's 'Late Late Show'.

The 75-year-old former Beatle appeared at the charming Philharmonic pub in Liverpool on Saturday (June 9th 2018) for a surprise performance just hours after being spotted around his home city taking selfies with James Corden at various landmarks including the Pier Head Beatles statue.

Previously, it was reported that SRO Audiences were appealing to locals about appearing in the audience at the Philharmonic to witness a set from a 'global superstar', and now those who got to see it are convinced they might make an appearance in a forthcoming Carpool Karaoke episode.

It wouldn't be the first time Carpool Karaoke was shot in the UK; the original segment (which was a sketch for Red Nose Day 2011 with George Michael) was shot in Britain, as were the episodes featuring Adele and Ed Sheeran.

While Paul McCartney is obviously among the dream guests for such a show, it might be rather telling that he is appearing on it at this time. He recently erased all posts from his Instagram page, and yesterday replaced them with a strange, labyrinthine doodle, a blank post, and a black and white studio shot.

We know enough about popstars now to realise that removing social media content is a publicity strategy to tease forthcoming music releases, and the last image that Paul posted all but confirms the same thing is happening here. Looks like we're getting a follow-up to 2013's 'New' pretty soon.

Just last month did the musician become one of the few in his profession to receive an Order of the Companions of Honour; a Commonwealth medal, the recipients of whom are limited to 65 in total, with 45 in the UK.