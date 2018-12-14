Sir Paul McCartney’s London home has been targeted by thieves, just a matter of days before his hotly awaited homecoming gig in Liverpool.

Scotland Yard is investigating after the former Beatle’s £10 million mansion, located in St. John’s Wood in north-west London, was broken into a week ago on December 7th. While signs of forced entry were discovered when police arrived at the property at around 6:20pm, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

It’s not known if the 76 year old star or his wife Nancy Shevell were at home at the time of the break-in. He had performed in the Austrian capital of Vienna the night before the burglary.

“There were blue flashing lights and police everywhere — four or five cars,” a neighbour recalled to the Daily Mail. “All the lights were on in the house. The police were all over it.”

The incident came just days before McCartney played a sold-out gig in his hometown of Liverpool on Wednesday night (December 12th), in promotion of his latest studio album Egypt Station. He performed no fewer than 38 songs as part of the UK leg of his Freshen Up tour, which comes to London’s O2 Arena this Sunday.

Of course, this incident does not represent the first time that a former member of The Beatles has been the object of a burglary.

George Harrison was stabbed in the chest by an intruder at his Oxfordshire home in December 1999. The guitarist, who died of lung cancer at the age of 58 in November 2001, survived the incident when taken to hospital with 40 stab wounds.

“He walks around without a bodyguard, chats with people, walks in the park,” another neighbour said about McCartney’s London lifestyle. “But he does get people hanging around. The house has got cameras all over it, so I don't know how they got in. It must be worrying. After what happened to John Lennon, you've got to be pretty bloody careful.”

