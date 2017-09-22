We know it's a bit early yet, but Paul McCartney has teamed up with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon for an epic rendition of 'Wonderful Christmastime' and now we can't wait until Winter. It's not the first time he has brought Christmas spirit to 'The Tonight Show', but this time it will be immortalised in the studio.

Paul McCartney performing at Desert Trip

The 75-year-old musician performed his 1980 festive classic with the 'The Tonight Show' house band as he gears up to launch his latest yuletide compilation 'Holidays Rule, Vol. 2' this Fall. The version featuring The Roots' a cappella instrumental and Paul and Jimmy on lead vocals will be the one on the album, a year after he first teamed up with them alongside the cast of 'Sing'.

The original track, of course, was released as the former Beatle's standalone single, and given that it still gets airplay every single year, it's estimated that he makes $400,000 a year in royalties from that track alone.

The forthcoming 16-track album will also feature a number of sensational covers from the likes of Rosanne Cash (Louis Jordan's 'May Ev'ry Day Be Christmas'), Calum Scott (Johnny Mathis' 'It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas'), Albin Lee Meldau (Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'), Lake Street Dive ('I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas') and Judah and the Lion ('The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)').

Plus, there's a live recording of Norah Jones doing Horace Silver's 'Peace' at the Sheen Center in New York, as well as MUNA doing a reworking of Paul McCartney's very own 1983 song 'Pipes of Peace'. Also, Grace Potter unveils a new original song entitled 'Christmas Moon'.

The forthcoming album follows Paul's 2012 compilation which included his own version of 'The Christmas Song', along with Rufus Wainwright and Sharon Van Etten doing 'Baby, It's Cold Outside', The Shins doing 'Wonderful Christmastime'and fun. doing 'Sleigh Ride'.

'Holidays Rule, Vol. 2' will be released on October 13th 2017 through Capitol Records.