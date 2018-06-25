In what is arguably the best episode of Carpool Karaoke ever, Paul McCartney joins James Corden for a special 'Late Late Show' edition set in Liverpool. As well as singing some of the greatest Beatles hits ever, they visit some special places in the city made famous by the 60s band.

Paul McCartney at Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 show

The pair kicked off the segment with 1965's 'Drive My Car', where Paul actually drives James' car, and they drove along Penny Lane listening to 'Penny Lane', surprising the proprietors of a barber shop and a florist and playing harmonica at a bus stop. They also spotted the church of St. Barnabus where Paul used to sing in the choir, and where his brother Michael got married.

James Corden got the most emotional he's ever been on Carpool Karaoke while singing 'Let It Be', after Paul relayed the story of why he decided to write the song. 'I had a dream in the 60s where my mum who died came to me and was reassuring me saying, 'It's gonna be OK, just let it be'', he said.

It wouldn't be a Beatles trip without a visit to Paul's childhood home, 20 Forthlin Road; a place which he hadn't been inside since he lived there but is now set up as something of a museum in which he remembers finishing writing 'She Loves You'. In fact, the Beatles were famous while he still lived there - and he admits that his father often invited fans into the house.

Sometimes, just to get away from the fans, he would adopt a disguise. Though no sooner had he finished telling this story when James noticed a gaggle of fans had started to gather on the street outside. Back on the road, other sing-a-longs included 'When I'm 64', 'Blackbird' and Paul's brand new single 'Come On to Me'.

More: Paul McCartney announces new album 'Egypt Station'

James helped behind the bar as they hit the Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Paul McCartney giving the patrons the surprise of their life with a live performance of 'A Hard Day's Night', 'Obladi-Oblada', 'Love Me Do', 'Back in the U.S.S.R.' and James even joined in for 'Hey Jude'.

Unsurprisingly, Paul McCartney is now James Corden's favourite Carpool Karaoke guest.