Following news that Quentin Tarantino would be directing a 'Star Trek' movie came the announcement that the series' first ever female director would come in the form of S.J. Clarkson, for 'Star Trek 4'. With past work including her directing episodes of 'Marvel's Jessica Jones', 'Dexter', 'Banshee' and more, she's more than qualified for the role, and it would seem Simon Pegg is looking forward to working with her when she makes her 'Star Trek' debut.

Simon Pegg will return for 'Star Trek 4'

Pegg played Montgomery Scott in 2009's 'Star Trek' and its follow-up, the 2016 release 'Star Trek Beyond'. Since confirming he'll be making a return for both upcoming 'Star Trek' movies, he's been opening up about his future within the franchise, and those who he'll be working with.

Speaking with JoBlo, the actor said: "[There's] so much more to do with those characters. I'm very excited about S.J. Clarkson being hired. [J.J. Abrams] emailed us about that just before it was announced. Everybody was so excited. I think [Zachary Quinto has] actually worked with her. I've seen stuff she's done, and I think it's a great choice, and it's about time."

The future of 'Star Trek' had been up in the air for some time before director announcements were made, because of the box office disappointment that came from 'Star Trek Beyond'. Despite that, Paramount Pictures are going ahead with two more films, and will be hoping for some big success. With Tarantino and Clarkson working on the movies, we imagine word of mouth and their past projects will be enough to put bums in seats and bring in the big money.

More: Simon Pegg Confirms Work Underway For Another 'Star Trek' Movie

We'll bring you more news surrounding the upcoming 'Star Trek' movies as and when we get it.