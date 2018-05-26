Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's collaborations on horror-comedy movies have gone down as some of the best within the subgenre. Having fought against zombies in 'Shaun of the Dead' back in 2004, and facing off against an alien invasion in 'The World's End', they reunited last year and co-founded their production company Stolen Picture.

Simon Pegg will reunite with Nick Frost on 'Slaughterhouse Rulez'

Having announced the first movie to come from that production company - 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' - fans of the comedy duo have been waiting in anticipation to find out more details about exactly what they should expect. Taking place in an elite boarding school, we know the movie will see teachers and students come together to battle against some form of monster, and now Pegg has given some more details about what they will be.

Speaking with Digital Trends, the actor teased the flick: "It’s going to be really fun. It’s a sort of a horror-comedy. It felt like the right thing for Nick and I to have as our first collaboration with Stolen Picture. It’s about a private school in the UK which sells off parts of its land to a fracking company, and the fracking company then unleashes a subterranean monster that terrorises the school. It’s a big metaphor for the UK privatising things, and it's mixed up with some ridiculous, sloppy horror. So it’s right up our street."

What's interesting here is that Pegg and Frost are getting very political whilst still allowing themselves to have some fun. The privatisation of companies within the UK is something that's extremely topical right now, and is being discussed by both sides of the house in Parliament.

If the pair are able to combine their commentary on the real world with their brilliant comic timing, 'Slaughterhouse Rulez' could prove to be one of the most compelling and entertaining flicks of the year. We can't wait to watch!

'Slaughterhouse Rulez' is released across the UK on September 7, 2018.