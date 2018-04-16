Simon Pegg thinks he and his fellow 'Star Trek' cast will be returning for another movie.
Despite there being no official announcements surrounding the current 'Star Trek' movie franchise and its future, star Simon Pegg says that he knows there will be more coming to the series when asked if his cast would reunite.
Simon Pegg thinks he'll be returning to 'Star Trek' in the near future
Ever since 2009, Pegg has taken on the role of the Enterprise's chief engineer Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott, returning to the character in 2013's 'Star Trek Into Darkness' and most recent release, 'Star Trek Beyond', even picking up a screenwriting credit in the latter.
Reactions to the rebooted films were pretty positive, and while the box office numbers were fair, they weren't anything to write home about.That's left the future of the franchise a little stuck, but Pegg thinks that the series will be making a comeback sooner rather than later.
Speaking with TheQuietus, the actor teased: "We all got this email the other day from J. J. Abrams just sort of saying, ‘um, oh guys, Quentin Tarantino came in the office and pitched this and we’re gonna think about it.' We were like, what? People just assume, I think, because it’s Quentin that it will be R-rated but he is a massive 'Star Trek' fan... who knows?! I know we’re doing more. I’d love to – I love those guys. It’s, of course, difficult because we lost Anton [Yelchin] and moving forward without him still feels unimaginable."
Yelchin took on the role of Pavel Chekov in the three 'Star Trek' movies, but passed away back in June 2016 due to traumatic asphyxia. He had been crushed between a brick pillar and security fence outside of his home in California, when his car rolled back from his driveway. It was deemed to be a tragic freak accident.
Exactly how his character will be written out of 'Star Trek' remains to be seen. There's always the opportunity that he could be recast completely.
However everything turns out, it would seem that the powers that be residing behind-the-scenes are committed to bringing more 'Star Trek' to the big screen. Following the success of the 'Discovery' TV series, we think they'd be silly not to.
We'll bring you more news surrounding this project as and when we get it.
