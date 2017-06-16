‘The X Factor’ music mogul Simon Cowell has confirmed that he is organising a special charity single to help raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The 57 year old music industry legend announced via Twitter on Wednesday night (June 15th) that he was “making calls” among his hundreds of contacts to try to gets as many artists as possible to appear on the single. One Direction and Little Mix are among the high-profile artists signed to his Syco label.

“We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight,” Cowell tweeted.

In 2010, Cowell memorably organised a star-studded ensemble to record a version of R.E.M.’s ‘Everybody Hurts’ for the victims of the Haiti earthquake, which featured Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Kylie Minogue among many others.

He’s just one of many celebrities who have been pitching in to offer their support to the hundreds of families affected by the devastating fire, which started in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Grenfell Tower in north Kensington. So far, 17 people are known to have died, but that toll is expected to rise drastically as authorities attempt to account for dozens who are missing.

The likes of Lily Allen, Rita Ora, Adele, Jeremy Clarkson and Jamie Oliver are among those who have reached out to offer their support – the latter offering free meals at his Westfield Jamie’s Italian Restaurant for victims.

Posting on Instagram, the celeb chef wrote: “To any of the 100’s of FAMILIES effected [sic] by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love…”

