Simon Cowell is as seasoned as they come when it comes to creating hit talent shows for television. To-date, he's brought a number of successful franchises to ITV, such as 'The X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent', but now it would appear he's jumping ship to work with the BBC for the very first time.

Simon Cowell will bring a talent competition to the BBC for the first time

'The Greatest Dancer' is the name of Cowell's latest project; a show produced by Syco Entertainment for broadcast on Saturday nights. The series will of course see a number of dance acts compete over eight hour-long episodes, with the winner being given the prestigious title of 'The Greatest Dancer'.

A pilot for the show was filmed earlier this year, and whilst no judges have been officially announced just yet, rumours suggest Cheryl Tweedy and Alesha Dixon could be on board, alongside Diversity's Ashley Banjo. Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison may also be involved in some capacity.

Global Head of Television for Syco Entertainment, Nigel Hall commented: "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I’ve ever seen on a dance show. There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition. We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."

Controller of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, Kate Phillips added: "With the continued success of 'Strictly Come Dancing', the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance. By launching 'The Greatest Dancer' we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine. I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes."

With competitors from all genres of dance set to take part in the competition, 'The Greatest Dancer' could prove to be one of the most diverse dance shows we've ever seen on the small screen. We can't wait to settle down on our Saturday nights and give it a watch!

We'll bring you more news surrounding Cowell's 'The Greatest Dancer' as and when we get it.