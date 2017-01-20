‘Britain’s Got Talent’ head honcho Simon Cowell was left staggered after one of the acts auditioning for a place in this year’s series simply walked off stage, rather than remain to face criticism from him.

A report emerging on Friday (January 20th) claims that the extraordinary reaction came during auditions this week in Blackpool, when a 37-strong choir called Dale Divas had attempted to impress the panel of judges, headed by Cowell, with a version of Adele’s ‘Rolling In the Deep’.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judges were in Blackpool this week

The 57 year old music mogul wasn’t impressed, and began to tell them what he thought before they promptly walked off stage, to the shock of producers and Cowell, who was open-mouthed with surprise.

Oh well. They probably wouldn’t have made it through anyway, if Cowell’s opening salvo was anything to go by, as he had begun to tell them that it was “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Choir leader Annie made the decision to lead her troops off stage, and later claimed that their planned performance had been compromised by producers who had “forced” them to sing the Adele song instead of the one they had planned.

“We wanted to show our fun-loving, creative spirit but it was changed by producers,” she told reporters.

The other judges, who include Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, had also apparently criticised the choir’s performance, on the other hand.

“I understand what you stand for and I really do appreciate that, however, if you want to step on stage and be on TV, it’s brutal. [But] the audience can’t lie, you didn’t set us on fire. It wasn’t good enough,” Alesha is said to have told them.

The 11th series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is set to hit ITV screens in April 2017.

