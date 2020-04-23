Sigur Rós' Jónsi has made a comeback with his first solo song in 10 years, 'Exhale', on which he instructs everyone to ''let go''.
Sigur Rós' Jónsi has released his first solo material in a decade.
The Icelandic post-rock band's frontman dropped the single 'Exhale', which is co-produced by PC Music's A.G. Cook, and acts as his first new music since his 2010 debut solo LP 'Go'.
The cinematic track is accompanied with a stunning music video helmed by Jónsi and movie star Giovanni Ribisi - who is known for his roles in 'Avatar', 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Ted'.
The 45-year-old musician's song couldn't be more fitting during the coronavirus pandemic, as he instructs everyone to ''breathe in and breathe out'' and ''let go''.
Alongside the promo, Jónsi wrote on Instagram: ''Finally my first single Exhale is out.
''I'm so grateful to all the people who helped me get there.
''Thank you Also wanted to remind everybody to ''Breathe in and Breathe out'' and remember ''It's just the way it is, it isn't your fault, just let it go now'' Link in my bio (sic)''
The new single follows the release of Jónsi's 2018 demos and rarities collection, 'Frakkur'.
Last year, Jónsi and his long-time collaborator Alex Somers teamed up on a 10th anniversary tour for their joint record 'Riceboy Sleeps'.
As for Sigur Rós, they reunited in 2018, for 'Liminal', which they described as an ''endless mixtape''.
The group are known for singing lyrics in a language called Vonlenska, which they refer to as ''a form of gibberish''.
As well as his solo efforts and work with the band, Jónsi has worked on movie soundtracks for 'We Bought A Zoo' and 'How To Train Your Dragon 2'.
Many of the band's songs have been used in films and TV, including 'Hoppípolla' from fourth album 'Takk', which was used in the BBC docu-series 'Planet Earth', narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
