The actress implored writers to think outside the box with her character, Alexandra.
"I'm not a villain. I'm an adversary." Those are the words of Sigourney Weaver when talking about her new role in Marvel's 'The Defenders', which comes to Netflix a little later this year and brings together the four heroes that have enjoyed solo series on the streaming service.
Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra / Cr: Sarah Shatz
Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are those heroes, all intent on bringing Weaver's character Alexandra down when she poses a huge threat to their homes in 'The Defenders', but exactly how much damage can somebody do who's simply all about self-preservation?
It's within this that we'll get to explore and really go to the root of what Alexandra's ambitions are. As somebody with different goals to those of the Defenders, and with a huge status, she's clearly going to come across the four heroes at some point, with her and the group splitting off in different, moral directions. But does that make her a villain? Not according to Weaver.
Opening up more about why she stays away from the term "villain", the actress explained in a chat with Entertainment Weekly: "With my work in general, I try to avoid terms like ‘ice queen’ that are often thrown at women who aren’t completely sympathetic. I encouraged [the writers] to not think in those terms, because I find them completely meaningless, and to help me understand who I was from a really un-cliché-ed point of view. I think we succeeded in that."
She also went on to explain that the show being all about New York is something she cared about right away. "Making that block that much better for the people who live on it, that really spoke to me," she continued.
"There are certain things that to her are expendable, and that's a really dangerous worldview," Weaver concludes. Exactly what those things may be remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure; the Defenders are going to have their hands full with this cold and calculating adversary.
More: Netflix Reveal Action-Packed First Trailer For Marvel's 'The Defenders'
'The Defenders' debuts on Netflix in all territories where the service is available on August 18.
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...
Moses and the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses grew up together as brothers after the former was...