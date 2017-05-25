For many, Marvel's 'The Defenders' has been a long time coming. Bringing together comic book superheroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the show will for the first time see the four on the small screen coming together in an attempt to stop a threat from taking over their cities and changing the way of life forever.

Sigourney Weaver stars as Alexandra in 'The Defenders' / Cr: Sarah Shatz

As part of Marvel and Netflix's collaboration, which has already brought us at least one singular solo season for all four of the heroes mentioned above, 'The Defenders' will be hoping to reel in the same sort of success that they all saw. With the fan-favourite characters coming together, that's something that's pretty much assured at this point.

One person who we've not yet seen in any of the series on the streaming platform to-date however is Sigourney Weaver's character, Alexandra. Set to play a huge part in 'The Defenders', Weaver gave a couple of teases as to what to expect when she does eventually make her debut.

"To them, it always comes out of something," the actress explained to Nerdist, talking about the complexity of her character and why she is a villain. "They can't see things the way the normal person sees them, they're still trying to complete something for themselves."

She added: "I do think she's a renaissance woman. I think yes, she has to do these things but she really... She loves life, she loves culture. It's one of the most interesting women characters I've ever read."

Despite Weaver's comments, we don't really learn much from them as the plot being woven through 'The Defenders' is still being kept heavily under wraps. If one thing's for sure however, it's that Weaver will put on one heck of a performance if her past work is anything to go by. She's an icon of the screen, and we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeves as Alexandra.

'The Defenders' hits Netflix on August 18, where 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2 is also available alongside the first seasons of 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist'. Spin-off 'The Punisher' is expected to debut later this year, whilst premiere dates for 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' season 2, as well as 'Daredevil' season 3 are yet to be announced.