It's fair to say that one of this year's most highly-anticipated new shows is Marvel's 'The Defenders' - Netflix and Marvel's most ambitious collaboration to-date. Bringing together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the show will see the four heroes form an unlikely bond, as they work together to save their home from the biggest threat they've ever gone up against.

Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra in 'The Defenders' / Cr: Sarah Shatz

Though she may not look like an incredible adversary, Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra will be at the heart of that threat. What she lacks in physical dominance she makes up for in intimidation and presence. Her power is unrivalled and the essence of her character is something that, despite everything else, allows the viewers to really see her as a prominent threat to the Defenders.

With ties to the Hand - an evil organisation that have in the past gone up against some of the heroes here - and the ability to bring Elektra back from the dead as a nasty killing machine who'll do her bidding, Alexandra is in a brilliant place to take whatever she likes, all in the name of self-preservation.

Speaking at this weekend's San Diego Comic Con, Weaver explained of her character: "Well, I suppose I want to run the world. But I think [Alexandra] feels very close to doing what she wants to do. Unfortunately, these four young people have very idealistic ways of looking at things, including my business. And I think in an alternate universe, she would hire them and make them work for her, but, of course, they’re idealistic, which is a pain. And I have to take steps to reduce their impact, which is why I bring back Elektra."

Having screened its first episode during SDCC to much praise, along with a brilliant new trailer debuting and offering a closer look at the action than ever before, anticipation is at an all-time high. 'Defenders' is sure to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year, so let's hope it's for all the right reasons.

More: New 'The Defenders' Trailer Teases "The War In New York"

'The Defenders' debuts globally on Netflix on August 18.