Sia has got to be the most Christmassy artist around this year, and she's just dropped yet another yuletide video - this time for her new song 'Candy Cane Lane'. The track is taken from her first ever Christmas album 'Everyday Is Christmas'.
Directed by Lior Molcho with sculpting by Gerard Kyle, the 'Candy Cane Lane' video is a super festive stop motion animation featuring a girl (with red and green hair) and her dog watching a mischievous snow monster pulling down electricy lines, filling chimneys and car bonnets with snow outside her house. It ends with the intriguing line, 'To be continued...', because it's the first of three videos that are being released to tell a single story with Freeform animation.
The song itself is lively number, featuring lyrics from Peggy Lee's 'Sing A Rainbow', which peaked at number 13 in the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart. It follows Sia's previous promotional single 'Snowman', and official single 'Santa's Coming For Us' which came alongside a video starring Kristen Bell and Dax Sheperd.
Videos for her songs 'Ho Ho Ho' and 'Underneath the Mistletoe' are set to follow soon. Meanwhile, her eighth studio album 'Everyday Is Christmas' - which was produced by Greg Kurstin - is out now on Atlantic and Monkey Puzzle Records.
It follows her previous album 'This Is Acting', which reached number one in Australia and featured the singles 'The Greatest' ft. Kendrick Lamar and 'Cheap Thrills' ft. Sean Paul.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...