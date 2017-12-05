Director: Lior Molcho
Artist:
Song title: Candy Cane Lane
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Holiday

Sia has got to be the most Christmassy artist around this year, and she's just dropped yet another yuletide video - this time for her new song 'Candy Cane Lane'. The track is taken from her first ever Christmas album 'Everyday Is Christmas'.

Directed by Lior Molcho with sculpting by Gerard Kyle, the 'Candy Cane Lane' video is a super festive stop motion animation featuring a girl (with red and green hair) and her dog watching a mischievous snow monster pulling down electricy lines, filling chimneys and car bonnets with snow outside her house. It ends with the intriguing line, 'To be continued...', because it's the first of three videos that are being released to tell a single story with Freeform animation.

The song itself is lively number, featuring lyrics from Peggy Lee's 'Sing A Rainbow', which peaked at number 13 in the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart. It follows Sia's previous promotional single 'Snowman', and official single 'Santa's Coming For Us' which came alongside a video starring Kristen Bell and Dax Sheperd.

Videos for her songs 'Ho Ho Ho' and 'Underneath the Mistletoe' are set to follow soon. Meanwhile, her eighth studio album 'Everyday Is Christmas' - which was produced by Greg Kurstin - is out now on Atlantic and Monkey Puzzle Records. 

It follows her previous album 'This Is Acting', which reached number one in Australia and featured the singles 'The Greatest' ft. Kendrick Lamar and 'Cheap Thrills' ft. Sean Paul.

