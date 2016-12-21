Sia has penned a song for 'The X Factor' runner-up Saara Alto.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter is reportedly set to feature on the talent show's runner-up's future album after the 29-year-old Finnish star has recently signed a five-album international record contract with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Finland.

The brunette beauty revealed the news of her collaboration with the 'Chandelier' hitmaker to The Sun newspaper, she said: ''I'm now working with some of the best songwriters in the world and Sia has written a song that has been given to me.''

And Saara - who was mentored by Sharon Osbourne on the show - is pleased to have joined forces with Sia because she believes both of their melodies are ''very similar''.

She explained: ''Oh my god, it's just insane. I think Sia is a pretty good reference for me because her way of ¬singing and the way she composes the melodies and writes the lyrics is very similar to what I've always done.

''I describe my own music as epic love pop. I don't want to sing about going to a party with friends, I want to sing meaningful songs that can inspire people and I think Sia's songs are really deep.''